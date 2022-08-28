Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out After Twitter Brands Family Photos MAGA

Instagram

"Euphoria" star Sydney Sweeney never saw it coming.

This weekend, she posted a handful of images from a birthday bash thrown in honor of her mom turning 60, captioning the photo dump, "No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown🤠."

Among images posted by her brother, Trent, are guests in red, MAGA-style caps that instead read "MAKE SIXTY GREAT AGAIN."

The Sweeney patriarch wears a blue lives matter T-shirt in one image.

While it is unclear the intent of all the gear, many Twitter users — among them big fans of Sweeney — laid into the star, joking that her family was involved in the events of January 6.

A day after her images led to her name trending unfavorably on Twitter, Sweeney took to the platform to cool things down, writing, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!"