NBC

On Monday, “Euphoria” star Zendaya made history at the Emmys!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Zendaya after she won her second Emmy for her role as Rue on the HBO hit show.

Zendaya felt “really good,” adding, “I feel really happy. I feel really lucky and grateful. It’s so special to be acknowledged by peers for something that you worked really hard on, that you’re proud of.”

Of her character Rue, Zendaya noted that she “means the world to me.” She added, “She symbolizes, I think, not just myself, but pieces of Sam [Levinson], our writer, creator, and director. Addiction is close to his heart. He’s been clean since he was 19 years old, so he put so much of his pain and vulnerability into Rue and I get to share that with him. I’m so, so, so grateful for that, but to represent so many people that have the same story.”

Referencing her acceptance speech, Zendaya went on, “The thought or the idea that I could be a part of someone’s healing or help people be seen in that journey, it means the whole world to me. That’s why we do any of this. It gives purpose.”

When Jenn joked that it was a belated birthday gift, Zendaya quipped, “Not bad.”

Zendaya, 26, won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, making her the youngest actress to have two Emmys. She also became the first Black woman to win that category twice.

Zendaya beat out 2019 Emmy winner and star of “Killing Eve” Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh, “Ozark’s” Laura Linney, “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey, and “The Morning Show’s” Reese Witherspoon.

In 2020, Zendaya became the youngest actress to win an Emmy, at the age of 24, breaking the record that Jodie had set as the youngest actress to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

As for what she did for her 26th birthday, Zendaya said, “I didn’t do anything. I stayed inside with my family, my friends. I just chilled all day.”

Zendaya has been busy filming “Dune: Part Two, so it was most likely a day off from filming!

Zendaya may not have done anything big for her birthday party, but she did make it out for Beyoncé’s belated birthday bash this past weekend.