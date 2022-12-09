‘The White Lotus’: All the Finale Theories About Deaths, Sex Tapes, and More!

Couples in turmoil, a possible secret sex tape, and a pile of dead bodies! We’re breaking down the five biggest “White Lotus” finale theories.

Theory #1: Who Dies?

Could it be Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya? The hot-mess heir to a half billion-dollar fortune has been swept up by a shady tycoon named Quentin (Tom Hollander). Some are even wondering if he’s in cahoots with her husband Greg (Jon Gries) to kill her for the money.

Not to mention the blinking red camera light eagle-eyed fans spotted in the last episode as Tanya was getting down with an Italian stallion. Is Quentin trying to blackmail her? While Tanya certainly seems to be in danger, she is also reportedly returning for “White Lotus” Season 3, so those bodies could belong to some other troubled characters.

Theory #2: Big Debt

Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne’s (Meghann Fahy) picture-perfect marriage isn’t what it seems. Cameron is a cheating scoundrel and he owes two Italian hookers a lot of dough… could his debt be a death wish?

Theory #3: Prostitute Problems

Albie, played by Adam DiMarco, is the seemingly clueless nice guy who falls for prostitute Lucia (Simona Tabasco). Now, he’s in the crosshairs of her pimp. Could he be in trouble?

Theory #4: Harper’s Hookup?

Things really seem to have taken off between Cameron and his buddy Ethan’s (Will Sharpe) wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza). Do they hook up? Harper does have motive after Ethan partied a little too hard with Cameron and the prostitutes. Plus, she found something suspicious on the couch.

Theory #5: Sleeping with the Enemy?

Tanya’s lonely and long-suffering assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is fooling around with British bad boy Jack (Leo Woodall). But what is his angle? He’s the one who made millions of jaws drop with a shocking sex scene that broke the Internet. So, is Portia sleeping with the enemy? It sure seems that way after he kept her from attending Quentin’s party with Tanya.