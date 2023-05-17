Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Are Married

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are newlyweds!

The actor revealed the news on the May 9 episode of his podcast “Life Is Short with Justin Long” on which he referred to Kate as his “now wife” while interviewing Kyra Sedgwick.

Sharing the story of his time shooting “Barbarian,” Justin said he fell in love with Kate in Bulgaria while the two were filming the movie, describing it as “the most magical time.”

"I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife," he told Kyra. "She came to visit, and I had never been comfortable with… set visits. I like to separate the relationship... But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."

Justin, 44, added how Kate, 40, being on set with him improved his performance in the movie. "It helped me having her there. She'd help me with scenes. It was the best."

Kate also appeared to confirm the nuptials by showing off what looked like a wedding band, worn with her engagement ring, during an Amazon Live video with Justin on May 15.

The couple first sparked engagement rumors at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this year when Kate was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger. Shortly after, they confirmed the speculation on Justin’s podcast, with Kate saying she felt it was the best place for them to share the life update.

“I think we’re both deciding to share this in this space because we’re probably gonna be asked about it and we thought, ‘Well, how can we talk about this in a way that makes us feel the best?’ and we thought, ‘Oh, I’d really like to just talk about it with you,” explained Kate.

Justin went on confess he had a “special thing planned” around Kate’s birthday in January but ended up proposing about a month before.

“It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, like, a real-life change, and so it came out in a very organic way.”

Kate added, “We had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist and we were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was: Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need.”

Bosworth went on, “I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin and I said… I remember, I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’ And he, like, really looked at me and he said, ‘To spend my life with you.’ And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh, my gosh, you have that,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.’”

Justin said, “It was the easiest… The words just came out, like, so naturally.”

Kate gushed, “I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal.”