Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish Settle Divorce Amid Justin Long Engagement Rumors

Getty Images

Amid rumors that she is engaged to Justin Long, Kate Bosworth has settled her divorce from director Michael Polish.

Court documents obtained by The Blast reveal Bosworth won’t be paying any child support to Polish. The two had no children together, but she was stepmom to his daughter from a past relationship.

Bosworth will keep her intellectual property, as well as her Pasadena, California, home. They’ll take separate ownership of their properties in Montana.

Kate will now have custody of their horse Rombi.

As for vehicles, Bosworth will maintain possession of her Audi, while Polish will keep his Jeep Wrangler and motorcycles.

The news comes less than a year after Bosworth filed for divorce.

They had been broken up for a year when she decided to legally pulled the plug on their marriage.

In August 2021, Kate posted a black-and-white photo of herself and Michael kissing, along with a message revealing they were breaking up.

“The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction,” they wrote.

“The onset signals a wide-open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall,” the exes continued.

“Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown. What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely. Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth.”

Kate and Michael went on, "Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate. Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands." Read the full message here.

Kate moved on from their relationship with Long, her “House of Darkness” co-star.

Last year, Justin dished about their relationship on Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files.”

Justin told Nick he was “ready for the one” and said that he had “found” her, but never said Kate’s name.

Just after the podcast aired, the pair went public with their relationship when they were spotted holding hands leaving celeb hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.