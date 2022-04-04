Justin Long & Kate Bosworth Confirm Romance

Backgrid

Over the weekend, Justin Long, 43, and Kate Bosworth, 39, went public with their romance!

The pair were spotted holding hands leaving celeb hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

After a two-hour dinner date, the two were seen leaving in a SUV limo.

For their date, Kate opted for a black dress with Dolce & Gabbana shoes and purse, while Justin wore black jeans, a buttoned-up shirt, and a bomber jacket.

Long just dished on their relationship during an episode of Nick Viall’s podcast “Viall Files.”

Along being “so happy,” Justin gushed that he’s “ready for the one,” who he has “found.”

While he’s gotten “comfortable” with himself, he was more hesitant to talk more about this love life.

He explained, “It's weird. I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."

During his chat with Viall, Long did not mention Bosworth by name.

He stressed, “In this day and age, you don't have to share everything with everyone."

Justin and Kate sparked dating rumors last year after working on “House of Darkness.”

In May, Kate posted a pic of herself with Justin, describing him as “a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being."

A few months later, news broke about Bosworth’s split with director Michael Polish.

She wrote, “Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate.”

“Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now,” Bosworth went on. “In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands.”

In December, Long brought up his mystery girlfriend on his podcast “Life Is Short with Justin Long.” He said, “People have been saying [pineapple] lately and it’s funny my girlfriend said that hers is uhh — she loves the pineapple, too. I’ve never been with anyone who likes pineapple on pizza.”