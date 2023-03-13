Getty Images

Kate Bosworth, 40, and Justin Long, 44, made their adorable red-carpet debut at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday night… sparking rumors they might be engaged.

The couple was smiling, laughing, and gazing into each other’s eyes as they posed together at the bash, but it was her left hand that caught everyone’s eye.

Kate seemed to be showing off a giant sparkler on her ring finger, leaving the Internet wondering if he popped the question.

Bosworth looked stunning in a low-cut Monique Lhuillier gown with a light pink skirt. Justin, who wore a dark suit, helped adjust her train for the photos.

She wore her hair pulled back in a tight bun, which accentuated her silver earrings.

Ahead of the show, she posted a funny Instagram Stories video of Long as part of her glam squad.

Holding a makeup brush, he starts aiming for her eyebrow, and she tells him, “Darling, I’m afraid you’re putting lip liner on my eyebrow.” He insists, “Darling, please, this is all the rage now, the liner on the eyebrows. Trust me.”

Laughing, she brings him in for a kiss.

Instagram

Justin and Kate sparked dating rumors in 2021 after working on “House of Darkness,” and they went public with their romance in April 2022. At the time, the pair were spotted holding hands leaving celeb hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Long had just dished on their relationship during an episode of Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall Files.”

Along being “so happy,” Justin gushed that he had “found” someone, and was “ready for the one.”

While he said he has gotten “comfortable” with himself, he was more hesitant to talk more about this love life.

He explained, “It's weird. I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."

During his chat with Viall, Long did not mention Bosworth by name.

He stressed, “In this day and age, you don't have to share everything with everyone."