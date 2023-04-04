Kate Bosworth & Justin Long Confirm Engagement and Dish on ‘Romantic’ Proposal

Getty Images

Kate Bosworth, 40, and Justin Long, 44, sparked engagement rumors at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last month, and now the couple has confirmed the news on his podcast.

Bosworth appeared on “Life Is Short with Justin Long,” and explained, “I think we’re both deciding to share this in this space because we’re probably gonna be asked about it and we thought, ‘Well, how can we talk about this in a way that makes us feel the best?’ and we thought, ‘Oh, I’d really like to just talk about it with you.’”

Justin confessed he had a “special thing planned” around Kate’s birthday in January, but about a month before, he ended up popping the question.

Long said, “It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, like, a real life change, and so it came out in a very organic way.”

Kate added, “We had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist and we were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was: Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need.”

Bosworth went on, “I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin and I said… I remember, I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’ And he, like, really looked at me and he said, ‘To spend my life with you.’ And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh, my gosh, you have that,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.’”

Justin said, “It was the easiest… The words just came out, like, so naturally.”

Kate gushed, “I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal.”

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party also marked Bosworth and Long’s red-carpet debut.

The couple was smiling, laughing, and gazing into each other’s eyes as they posed together at the bash.

At the time, Kate seemed to be showing off a giant sparkler on her ring finger, leaving the Internet wondering if he had popped the question.

Justin and Kate sparked dating rumors in 2021 after working on “House of Darkness,” and they went public with their romance in April 2022. At the time, the pair were spotted holding hands leaving celeb hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.