‘RHONY’ Legacy Cast Announced for New Season of ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’

BRAVO

The OG NYC Housewives are back — but not in the Big Apple!

Peacock’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” is set to return for a fifth season that promises to reunite some favorite New York Housewives.

Announced May 15 at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation, the upcoming new season of the popular series that typically mixes Housewives from various cities will this time bring together the original New York ladies.

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” will feature Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman as they head off to St. Barts for what is sure to be an unforgettable adventure.

Loyal watchers of “The Real Housewives of New York City” will recall the ladies previously vacationed at Saline Beach back on Season 5.

“It’s official. We’re back,” Dorinda said at the upfronts in New York. “But before we go on the Ultimate Girls Trip, we wanted to give the new ladies some advice from the women who started it all.”

The new ladies Dorinda is referring to are the ones starring on the revamped “Real Housewives of New York.” The cast of “RHONY” Season 14 was presented at BravoCon 2022 and includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

The original cast also threw out some of their signature catchphrases, including, “Be cool, don’t be all uncool,” and, “Make it nice.”