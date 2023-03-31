Getty Images

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks at the GLAAD Media Awards Thursday in L.A.. She opened up about her recent scary car crash in the snow and how it put into perspective what’s important.

She said, “It was a little crazy, very scary. Everyone was okay. We lost control of the car. Luckily, the driver kept us from going off the cliff and drove into a snowbank.”

Marks added, “It’s another trauma… It makes us appreciate what we have and being alive.”

Meredith, whose 21-year-old son Brooks is gay, also spoke about the GLAAD event and standing up for equal rights.

“I am a supporter of equality in general… I will support any cause that is about equality, no matter what.”

She went on, “It’s a really frightening time in our country… All these rights being challenged… There is a lot of hatred out there… It’s time for us to amplify our voices and stand up for what is important and what we believe in. People are equal and need to be treated as such.”