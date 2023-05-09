Larry Birkhead Reveals 5 Things No One Knows About Daughter Dannielynn

Instagram

Larry Birkhead is one proud dad!

The 50-year-old attended the Kentucky Derby with his daughter Dannielynn, 16, where he beamed to People magazine all about his little girl.

Larry spoke with the outlet about how Dannielynn, his child with late model Anna Nicole Smith, is becoming her own woman as she prepares for the next phase in her life.

Dannielynn, who is currently a high school junior, has started looking at colleges around the country — something her father says he isn’t quite ready for.

"It's one of those things where she's just now dipping her toe into getting stuff, and people are mailing her things. And every time I get something in the mail for college, I don't know if I really want to give her this because she might take them up on this offer and go somewhere to college," he tells People.

"It's one of those things that all parents go through. They don't want their kids to go off, but they know they have to."

While Dannielynn hasn’t yet decided where she will attend school or what she will study once she’s there, she is showing an interest in forensics.

"She takes a forensic class in high school, and she enjoys it, so she's starting to talk about that, which is great because I like to watch ‘Dateline,’" Larry jokes. "So we're on the same page with that."

"They tell them how to solve murders, give them clues, and they say, 'This happened, this happened.' It's an interesting thing,” Larry adds.

“I actually took it when I was in college, so I was able to talk with her on it with a little bit of knowledge, but it's something that she's shown interest in, too."

However, he isn’t letting himself get too set on his daughter becoming a forensic scientist, as he says is well aware of the fluctuating interests of young people. "You know how kids do. They can say this today, but tomorrow, she's into something else."

One interest Dannielynn is sure to keep is in her late mother's, whose style legacy, Larry tells People, she has been exploring.

Getty Images

“Everything that she has of her mom's is all catalogued in storage with pictures of every event that she wore it to. So if she appreciates it one day, she can [wear it]. If she wants to give it to her kids, she can," he says. "If she doesn't like it, she can sell it, whatever she wants to do. But it's there, and it's for her whenever she wants."

Larry goes on to note that while the teenager has worn some of her mom’s old T-shirts and “different things that she fits in," it’s evident Dannielynn has her own unique style. “There are also some things she says, "Dad, thanks, but no thanks. That's not my style.'"

While their choice of wardrobe may be different, Larry says Dannielynn and Anna Nicole have the same big heart, describing the 16-year-old as being “generous like her mom.”

Another similarity he sees between his daughter and his late girlfriend is their palate.

“She's a picky eater like her mom,” Larry reveals. “She eats no meat at all. One time in her life, she's eaten meat. She does not eat meat at all, but she's not a gigantic vegetable fan, either."

"It's been a struggle ever since she was little. She's a big pasta eater, loves pizza, and things, and we add vitamins and different things to get her well-rounded. She gets a lot of sauce on her pizza. Her mom was a sauce, a condiment freak. She would just extra, extra, extra, extra everything and load it down. And that's how Dannielynn is."

Larry also shares with People how he has set strict social media rules for his daughter in an effort to keep her safe. "You have to watch out because you don't know what's going on in that, so you have to keep an eye on it."

"She doesn't have her own account because I don't let her have her own thing. She looks at TikTok under a fake account. She doesn't have her name out there and her picture. She's not allowed to do that,” Larry says.