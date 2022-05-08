Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, Dazzles at the Kentucky Derby

Dannielynn Birkhead, the 15-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, cut a colorful figure at the 148th Kentucky Derby Saturday!

Dannielynn dazzled in a rainbow-hued Celia B dress and Betsey Johnson shoes, a sky-blue fascinator topping off her eye-catching look.

"Betting on a great time with Dannielynn today at this year's @kentuckyderby, then off to the @janetjackson concert!" proud papa Larry, 49, wrote.

The day before, Dannielynn had worn one of Janet's outfits in tribute to her, and even met the pop icon!

Other musicians Dannielynn met this weekend include Richie Sambora and Taylor Dayne.