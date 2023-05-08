Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Fuel Dating Rumors After He Was Spotted at Her Weekend Shows

Matty Healy is either a really big Taylor Swift fan or the rumors about the two music superstars being romantically involved are potentially true!

The 1975’s frontman attended all three of Taylor’s concerts over the weekend, only adding to the rumors that the music artists are involved.

TMZ reports Matty was spotted in the crowd at Taylor’s Eras tour shows in Nashville Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. In a video obtained by TMZ, Matty could be seen dancing to Taylor’s hits along with a large group of ladies that included Gigi Hadid.

The two were also seen in the backseat of a car together after Saturday night’s concert, according to TMZ.

This comes after The Sun reported last week that Taylor, 33, and Matty, 34, are “madly in love.” The source also shared with the outlet that Matty had plans to join her in Nashville for her weekend shows, saying they are “incredibly supportive of their respective careers.”

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away,” explained the insider, adding, “Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy.

“Extra” reported in April that Taylor Joe Alwyn called it quits after six years of dating. According to The Sun’s source, Taylor and Joe broke up back in February, “so there was absolutely no crossover.”