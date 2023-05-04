Getty Images

Taylor Swift reportedly has a new man in her life!

News broke earlier this month that Taylor and her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn had called off their engagement, and now The Sun reports she’s dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

A source tells the paper, “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right... Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, even have history together. The insider explained, “They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago, but timing just didn’t work out.”

Getty Images

There are photos of the stars hanging out with Nick Grimshaw at the Universal Music Brits Party in London in 2015.

The insider went on, “Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of FaceTiming and texting, but she cannot wait to see him again.”

The source said they are “incredibly supportive of their respective careers” and that Matty plans to join her in Nashville this weekend to support her on tour.

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away,” the insider said, adding, “Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”