Taylor Swift Steps Out for First Time Since Joe Alwyn Split

Getty Images

Taylor Swift was spotted out and about for the first time since her surprising split with Joe Alwyn.

On Monday, Swift was seen having dinner with her close friend and music producer Jack Antonoff and his actress fiancée Margaret Qualley at celebrity hot spot Via Carota, in photos obtained by TMZ.

For her night out, Swift opted for a black top and high-waisted jeans. She appeared to be in good spirits, even flashing a smile!

The Italian restaurant is about a four-minute walk from Cornelia Street, where she once rented a house. The street also inspired a song on her 2019 album “Lover.”

Swift has a few days off before hitting Florida with her Eras tour.

A source recently confirmed to People magazine that Taylor and Joe had broken up after six years.

Another insider claimed that the couple parted ways due to "differences in their personalities."

Along with saying that Taylor and Joe "weren't the right fit for one another," they went on, "They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together."

"Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," the source argued. "The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."

According to the insider, the split was "not dramatic," adding, "Taylor didn't see them working out in the long run."

The insider insisted, "They are friendly. She doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe. They just grew apart. Taylor is staying very focused on her tour right now."

It might explain why Joe hasn’t been spotted at any of Taylor’s concerts lately.

More than a week ago, Swift may have hinted at the split by switching out her song “Invisible String” for “The 1” on her setlist.