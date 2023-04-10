Getty Images

News broke about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s split over the weekend — but did she recently hint about it on tour?

People magazine reports that Swift switched out her song “Invisible String” for “The 1” on her setlist at her March 31 concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In “Invisible String,” Taylor sings about two soulmates, while “The 1” is about a relationship that didn’t work out.

One Twitter user wrote, “Hold on cause taylor switched from invisible string (a song about hopeful love) to the 1 (a song about past love) on the set list…”

Referencing the breakup reports, another one asked, “Is this why she switched invisible string for the 1?"

A source recently confirmed to the outlet that Taylor and Joe’s breakup after six years.

It might explain why Joe hasn’t been spotted at any of Taylor’s concerts lately.

The pair had opted for a private approach to their relationship, which began in 2016.

Years ago, Taylor explained why she preferred not to speak about the romance. She told The Guardian, “I've learned that if I do, people think it's up for discussion, and our relationship isn't up for discussion."

While she may not have liked to discuss the relationship, their relationship seemingly inspired several of her songs, like “… Ready for It?,” “End Game,” “Delicate,” “King of My Heart,” “Lover,” and “London Boy.”

In fact, using the name William Bowery, Alwyn co-wrote tunes on Swift's "Folklore" and "Evermore" albums.