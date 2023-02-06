Taylor Swift & Ex Harry Styles’ Sweet Grammys Reunion

Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were every bit the friendly exes at the 2023 Grammys.

Showing her support for Harry, Swift even stood up and danced to his “As It Was” performance during the show. What made the moment so special is that she appeared to be one of the only people in the crowd to get up and groove. Watch the video here.

Taylor showed loads of support for others, too, dancing to Bad Bunny, Lizzo and more.

Harry and Taylor, who dated from October 2012 to January 2013, were also photographed having a little reunion during the show.

It was a good night for both musicians, which Taylor winning Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film” and Styles’ “Harry’s House” taking home Best Pop Vocal Album and the biggest prize of the night: Best Album.

EOnline.com notes that Taylor hopped up to give Harry a standing ovation for at least one of his wins.

They both had their fashion moment, too! Taylor wore a midnight-blue two-piece custom gown by Roberto Cavalli, while Harry hit the red carpet in a technicolor jumpsuit by Egonlab. He switched to a metallic fringe jumpsuit for his performance of “As It Was,” and picked up his awards in tan pants, a sparkly top and cropped suit jacket.

