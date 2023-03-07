Taylor Swift Set to Be Honored with iHeartRadio Innovator Award

Getty Images

Taylor Swift will be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys are some of the past recipients of the award, which brings attention to an artist’s impact on global pop culture.

Taylor aside, P!NK will be recognized with the iHeartRadio Icon Award.

P!NK will also be performing at the show, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre later this month.

Other big names set to perform include Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson and Coldplay.

Some of the nominees this year include Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and The Weeknd. See the full list of nominees here!