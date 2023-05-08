Prince Louis Steals the Show at First Official Royal Engagement

Prince Louis was up to his usual adorable antics while making his first official royal appearance Monday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest son joined his siblings, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8, to participate in The Big Help Out, a national day of volunteering in the United Kingdom organized in honor of the coronation of King Charles III.

Louis volunteered at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, marking the young Prince’s first official working royal visit made with his family.

Photos of the day show Louis pushing a wheelbarrow across the grass, and even attempting archery with a large bow and arrow.

After his hard work, Louis enjoyed toasting marshmallows with his family.

In a cute Twitter video posted by royal correspondent Victoria Ward, the prince is seen trying to grab a marshmallow from his mother, who could be heard asking him, “What do you say?” as someone else offered him a s’more.

Prince William is heard in the background telling the same individual, “You’ve made his day. You won’t hear a peep out of him now,” as Louis appears to say thank you while clearly enjoying the sweet treat.

The young prince has been quite busy these past few days, attending the coronation of his grandfather, King Charles III, at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

While Louis, who turned 5 on April 23, was on his best behavior during the two-hour ceremony, he did at one point let out a big yawn.