Getty Images

Prince George is taking on an important role in his grandfather King Charles’ coronation.

The 9-year-old will serve as a page to the King at the ceremony set to take place May 6 at Buckingham Palace.

On Tuesday, the royal family announced “that eight Pages of Honour have been chosen to attend Their Majesties during the Coronation Service. The Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.”

The King’s pages include Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache, while Queen Consort Camilla’s will include “Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.”

A spokesperson for George’s parents Prince William and Kate Middleton told People magazine, "His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page. It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is, too."

The palace also released a new photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla, taken by Hugo Burnand last month in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace, and the official coronation invitation, which will go out to 2,000 guests.

It is still unknown if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will nab four of those invites. Following a royal rift between Harry and Charles, a spokesperson for the couple told People last month, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Meanwhile, the royal family website reveals the invitation was designed by Andrew Jamieson, “whose work is inspired by the chivalric themes of Arthurian legend,” adding, “The original artwork for the invitation was hand-painted in watercolour and gouache, and the design will be reproduced and printed on recycled card, with gold foil detailing. Central to the design is the motif of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign. The shape of the Green Man, crowned in natural foliage, is formed of leaves of oak, ivy and hawthorn, and the emblematic flowers of the United Kingdom.”