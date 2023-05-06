Prince Louis Steals Hearts with Coronation Yawn

Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton's 5-year-old son Prince Louis made quite an impression at Saturday's historic coronation of his grandfather!

Louis made a stylish entrance with sister Princess Charlotte, 8, waving from their state car and apparently saying out loud, "I'm waving!"

Louis, fourth in line to the throne, looked sharp in a blue Hainsworth Garter doeskin tunic with Dege and Skinner embellishments.

He held hands (awww!) with his big sister, dressed in an ivory silk crepe Alexander McQueen dress and matching cape, as they entered Westminster Abbey ahead of the two-hour ceremony.

Getty Images

At one point, Louis let out a huge yawn before briefly disappearing from his front-row seat next to his mother!