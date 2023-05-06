King Charles III’s Coronation: Which Royals Joined Him on the Balcony?

Getty Images

King Charles III stepped onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace Saturday just after his official coronation.

The King, flanked by his pages, waved to his well-wishers alongside his wife Queen Camilla, as the crowd cheered.

The balcony moment was punctuated with an impressive flypast including at least 10 helicopters and a Red Arrows squad of nine Hawk jets. The jets left a trail of red-white-and-blue smoke as they flew by.

Getty Images

His eldest son Prince William, William's wifeKate Middleton, and their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, were also on the balcony.

As usual, Prince Louis stole the show as he waved with two hands and tapped on the balcony railing.

Other guests on the balcony included Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, their children Louise and James, Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, as well as Camilla's sister Annabel Elliot.

Scandal-plagued Prince Andrew, who is no longer a working royal, was missing from the balcony.

There had been hope that Prince Harry might join the family, but he was a no-show. It was previously reported that Harry would fly back to California immediately after the coronation ceremony.