Katy Perry on Coronation Performance & Staying at Windsor Castle! (Exclusive)

ABC Television

On Monday, Katy Perry chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert right after “American Idol” crowned its Top 12.

Katy spoke about performing at King Charles III’s upcoming coronation and her excitement about getting to stay at Windsor Castle!

Of her coronation invite, Perry shared, “It was very regal. It was like a cursive I have never seen [before]… I loved it.”

Along with saying it is an “honor” to perform, she added, “I’m an ambassador to one of his foundations for the British Asian trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time that people don’t talk enough about, and it just aligned with all my values… He asked me to sing and it all aligned.”

Katy revealed that the royal family are even allowing her to stay at Windsor Castle. She said, “I’m really excited… I might be posting a lot because I’m gonna be in a castle, for real. This is wild.”

She also reacted to the news that she has become the first artist to have seven videos reach a billion streams on Vevo.

Perry commented, “I always dreamt really big and I never put limits on my dreams, but it’s wild when you don’t put bowling bumpers on your dreams how big they can actually go… I really believe in making it happen and putting that hard work behind it and really swinging until you get that lucky moment.”

Showing appreciation for her fans, she teased, “I’m gonna give them what they deserve very soon.”