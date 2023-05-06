Queen Camilla’s Ex-Husband Andrew Parker Bowles Attends Coronation

Getty Images

Friendly exes? Queen Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles was among the guests at King Charles III’s coronation today.

His presence comes as a surprise, considering the trio’s messy history.

Camilla and Andrew were married from 1973 to 1995 and had two children together, Tom and Laura.

Meanwhile, Charles and Princess Diana were wed from 1981 to 1996, and they welcomed Prince William and Prince Harry.

Amid their marriages, Charles and Camilla began an affair that was exposed around 1992. They later married in 2005.

It seems that is all water under the bridge now, with Andrew attending today’s ceremony.

As expected, Camilla’s children Tom and Laura attended as well.