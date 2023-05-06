Celebrity News May 06, 2023
Prince Harry Already Heading Back to U.S. After Coronation
Prince Harry did not stick around after King Charles III’s coronation.
DailyMail.com reports a car picked up Harry from Westminster Abbey and headed straight for the airport.
Page Six adds that Harry was spotted at the VIP Windsor Suite in Heathrow Airport around 3 p.m. local time.
As expected, Harry planned to fly back to California to celebrate Prince Archie’s birthday with wife Meghan Markle and daughter Lilibet.
According to DailyMail.com, Harry was invited to a luncheon at Buckingham Palace, despite his royal rift with the family.
Instead, Harry made it a quick trip, staying for only about 24 hours.
Earlier in the day, Prince Harry was all smiles as he appeared at his father's long-in-the-making coronation, revealing no signs of the tension between himself, King Charles III and his brother Prince William.
Prince Harry Upbeat at Coronation — What Family Rift?View Story
The Duke of Sussex wore a morning suit for the occasion, the same as any other man at the event, since he is no longer a working member of the royals.
Harry, grinning and cheerfully interacting with those he encountered, proudly wore his military service medal; the Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, and Platinum Jubilee medals; and his KCVO neck decoration and star.
The 38-year-old was seated in the third row, between his cousin Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Alexandra.
Harry's attendance was perhaps a step toward familial reconciliation after he and Meghan stepped back from their roles in 2020, granted a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, and Harry published the unsparing memoir "Spare," all known to have deeply distressed King Charles.