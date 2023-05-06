Queen Camilla’s Royal Rewear! Her Coronation Looks & Crown

Getty Images

King Charles III’s coronation took place Saturday at Westminster Abbey, and the ceremony included a special moment for his wife, Queen Camilla.

The 75-year-old was formerly crowned during the ceremony, cementing her role as a senior royal.

She’s the first queen to be crowned alongside a king in 90 years, the last being Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. She was crowned in 1937.

Camilla’s looks for the day included nods to Queen Elizabeth II and more than one royal rewear!

She arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing Queen Elizabeth’s Robe of State, which her late mother-in-law wore for her own coronation in 1953.

People magazine reports the robe featured crimson velvet and included some adjustments by London’s oldest tailor Ede and Ravenscroft.

Camilla wore the robe with a coronation dress by Bruce Oldfield featuring ivory, silver, and gold colors and a short train and silk underskirt.

People adds that the dress paid homage to Charles and Camilla’s love of nature, with floral embellishments like daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine, and scarlet pimpernel.

The four nations of the U.K. were also represented with a rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock.

She paired the dress with silk shoes by British designer Elliot Zed.

After the crowning, Camilla changed into a Robe of Estate by Ede and Ravenscroft. This robe, of purple velvet, included a long train and was hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework.

In a surprise move, Camilla chose to wear Queen Mary’s Crown for the coronation. The stunning piece of history was worn by Charles’ great-grandmother and features 2,200 diamonds.