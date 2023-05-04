Paulina Porizkova Makes It Instagram Official with New BF Jeff Greenstein

Model Paulina Porizkova is going public with her new producer boyfriend Jeff Greenstein after three months of dating.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Along with posting pic of them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower, she wrote on Instagram, “Three months of laughter, kisses, banter, love and unalloyed goofiness, celebrated in the goofiest of ways in the most romantic city in the world.”

She also tagged Jeff, adding, “Thank you, thank you all ever so much for the outpouring of love and support for my happiness. I’m overcome with your generosity.”

Earlier this week, Paulina posted a pic of her and Greenstein deleting their Raya dating app profiles. She wrote on Instagram, “This is what commitment looks like these days. Deleting the dating app on which we met.”

Last month, Porizkova hinted that she was in a new relationship by posting a kissing pic. At the time, she didn’t reveal the identity of the man she was kissing. She captioned the pic, “Love is in the air.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Paulina previously dated famed screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, but they split in 2021.

After the breakup, she wrote on Instagram, “I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’ He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy.”

Paulina went on, “But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather - we’re still a duck and a goose.”