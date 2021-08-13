Paulina Porizkova Posts Teary-Eyed Selfie, Says She Was Blindsided by Betrayal

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Model Paulina Porizkova showed her vulnerable side on Thursday with a teary-eyed Instagram pic.

The 56-year-old star wrote, “I know you all enjoy happy posts, seeing people pick themselves up, dust off their pants and get back on the horse, all while smiling to let you know this fall just made them stronger and better people. But. Everyday is not a happy day in the path of recovery.”

Paulina went on, “Trust after being betrayed seems as far fetched as being shot into space. Correction. It’s easier to see myself shot into space at this moment.”

Writing of broken promises, she continued, “When you’ve been betrayed- promised something, only to have that promise broken without your participation - you were blindsided. You trusted someone you loved, and now all love is suspect.”



Porizkova mused, “But love is not possible without trust. And a world without love is not worth living. (All kinds of love). So what does one do when you want to stay open, but the wind of betrayal keeps slamming the door? I guess -maybe - walk outside and brave the weather?”



For now, she said, “You’ll find me in the metaphorical closet pilling on layers for protection.🤣”

She also had a message for haters who might say a “crying selfie is the height of narcissism,” joking, “I whole-heartedly agree!🤪”

Paulina recently went through a breakup with Aaron Sorkin in July, but had only praise for the filmmaker as she posted about the split on Instagram. She wrote at the time, “There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’”

The betrayal she writes about now may stem from her relationship with her late husband, Cars frontman Ric Ocasek.

Ric passed away in 2019 amid their divorce. The couple did not have a prenup, and Ric left Paulina out of his will.

Back in February, she opened up to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about everything she had been through.

Billy pointed out, “You find out afterwards that he’s written you out of the will… because ‘she has abandoned me,’ which must’ve been very hurtful to you.”

Paulina answered, “I thought, ‘How could he do this?’ I never abandoned him. He might have felt abandoned because we were getting a divorce. But that is not an abandonment. I was living at home, taking care of him. That’s so unfair.”

She revealed, “I was in no state to process it… I had just lost the man I’ve been with for 35 years. It’s like, money wasn’t what I was going to start thinking about.”



Billy asked, “You had to ask friends for money for groceries? Did it get that low?” She answered, “Yes, there was about a year of asking my friends to buy groceries.”

She continued, “It’s been over a year now and I’m kind of coming to terms with it… I sold the house that we lived in for 30 years. I moved out. It was kind of traumatic, but it’s done.”

Billy mentioned, “You gave a recent post saying that you’re hopeful and… in a good place.”

Paulina explained, “I am in a better place. A good place? That’s putting the bar a little… high.” She said she’s still hurting, though, adding, “Being able to wake up in the morning and only cry for five minutes is a major improvement.”