Paulina Porizkova Was Booted Off the Hinge Dating App: ‘What’s a Lady to Do?’

Getty Images

Model Paulina Porizkova is trying to get back in the dating game!

Days after Porizkova revealed she’s no longer dating Aaron Sorkin, she says she’s having trouble with the Hinge app.

Paulina wrote on Instagram, “OK. What’s up , @hinge?” She continued, “I signed up a while back, and was booted off instantly because I had violated guide lines. I didn’t even get to post my photo.” Indicating she may have been flagged as an impostor, she continued, “My name, it seems, is against guidelines?”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Porizkova insisted, “I called, I emailed. No one bothered to reply. Then , a friend suggested I use a different phone number and my nickname. I got a few nice dates that way.”

Now, that she’s playing the field again she tried to get back on the app. Paulina wrote, “And boom, now when I need it- I discover @hinge has booted me off again! What’s a lady to do?”

Paulina included a sexy pool selfie and the hashtags, “#bootedoffhinge #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #betweenjloandbettywhite#nofilter #noretouch #nophotoshop.”

Porizkova is known for posting hot pics on her Instagram account, and told “Extra’s” Billy Bush back in February that she feels sexier than ever.