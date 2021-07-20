Paulina Porizkova Confirms Aaron Sorkin Split: ‘There Truly May Be No Better Man’

It’s over between Paulina Porizkova, 56, and Aaron Sorkin, 59, but the model is “grateful” for her time with the screenwriter.

She wrote on Instagram, “I’m so grateful for his presence in my life. He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’ He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy.”

Paulina went on, “But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather - we’re still a duck and a goose.”

Alongside a “goofy” paparazzi pic of the pair, she wrote, “As unfiltered as I usually am, this involves someone else’s privacy- so this is all I’ll ever say on the subject.”

After reportedly dating for a few months, the pair made their red-carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards in April, where he was nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

Previously, Paulina reflected on dating again in the wake of the death of her estranged husband, Ric Ocasek of the Cars.

“Quite honestly, I don’t know. I don’t have a clue,” she explained. “I don’t know what I want because my husband was my soulmate for such a long time, and what he provided me at that time is no longer what I need. I need something else now because I’m way more fabulous now than I was at 19. I need a guy that can withstand my awesomeness.”