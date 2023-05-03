Celebrity News May 03, 2023
Jamie Foxx’s First Words After Hospitalization
Nearly a month after he suffered a “medical complication,” Jamie Foxx is releasing his first words!
On Wednesday, Foxx showed his appreciation for all the love and support he’s received since news broke about his hospitalization.
He wrote, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling the love.”
Foxx also took to his Instagram Story to repost his daughter Corrine Foxx’s Instagram Story, thanking Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne for filling in for them on Season 6 of FOX’s “Beat Shazam.”
He added, “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”
The popular interactive music game show, which is set to return May 23, films in Ireland.
Jamie’s first words come just hours after TMZ reported that he is still hospitalized.
According to the outlet, sources close to Jamie are asking for prayers.
Last month, a source gave an update on Foxx on his hospitalization.
They told CNN, “They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened.”
Foxx has been in Atlanta, where he was shooting Netflix film “Back in Action,” also starring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close
Corinne first announced the news of her father’s health issue in a now-deleted Instagram post writing, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”