Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized, Nick Cannon Replaces Him on ‘Beat Shazam’ (Report)

More than three weeks after suffering a “medical complication,” Jamie Foxx is still hospitalized, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports sources close to Jamie are asking for prayers.

Jamie’s daughter Corinne Fox announced the news of her father’s health issue in an April 12 Instagram post writing, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

The Oscar winner had most recently been seen in Atlanta shooting his Netflix film “Back in Action” with co-stars Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

While production had been initially shut down, a stand-in for Jamie was spotted filming on set.

Comedian Martin Lawrence gave “Extra” an update on Jamie’s condition last month, saying that his friend was on the road to recovery. “Well, I hear he's doing better… ” Martin said. “My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person.”

Deadline announced today Nick Cannon will replace Jamie as guest host of Fox’s “Beat Shazam” for its sixth season. The popular interactive music game show, which is set to return May 23, films in Ireland.