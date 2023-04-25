Denzel Washington on ‘Equalizer 3’ & Praying for Pal Jamie Foxx (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and director Antoine Fuqua took on CinemaCon in Las Vegas to talk about the “Equalizer” franchise.

Denzel and Antoine also spoke out about their friend Jamie Foxx, who remains hospitalized after a mysterious medical emergency.

Washington shared, “I haven’t talked with him, no, and we’re all concerned and we just pray for the best.”

Antoine added, “We pray for him, pray for the best that’s all. We love him.”

As for “Equalizer 3,” Denzel reprises his role as vigilante Robert McCall.

Washington explained the premise of the latest installment, saying, “McCall’s meeting a lovely young lady — I think that’s important — and is ready to fight the mafia and anybody else who gets in his way.”

The movie takes place in Italy, and Antoine shared, “We wanted to make a film in Europe with McCall… Italy is a place that is really close to Denzel. He has been going there since his kids were babies. This particular area, Amalfi Coast, is a place he introduced me to…”

Denzel said, “Positano.”

Antione added it “just felt natural.”

Denzel and Dakota actually worked together before on the film “Man on Fire,” about a former CIA operative turned bodyguard named Creasy (Washington) who is hired to protect an automaker’s daughter (Fanning).

Dakota said, “He will always be Creasy to me a little bit for sure.”

So did he always want to work with her again? Denzel said, laughing, “She was just too big a star. I called over and over and she said, ‘Denzel who?’”

Fanning said, “Getting to work with Denzel Washington two times as an actor is special… Getting to reunite and be a part of this franchise, I am such a huge fan of Antoine… Being part of it was really special and a very wonderful surprise.”

And what brings Denzel back? “The collaboration, the destination in this case, and some unfinished business,” he said.

As for the stunts, the actor said, “I do a little bit. I throw the punches… I don’t catch ‘em!!”