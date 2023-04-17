Getty

Last week, Jamie Foxx, 55, suffered a “medical complication.”

Now, a source is giving an update to CNN on Foxx, who remains hospitalized in Atlanta.

The individual said, “They are running tests and still trying to figure out what exactly happened.”

Foxx has been in Atlanta to shoot his Netflix film “Back in Action,” also starring Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Though production was initially shut down, his stand-in has been spotted filming on set in Foxx’s absence.

Just days ago, another source told People magazine that his condition was “steadily improving.”