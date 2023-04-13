Getty Images

Jamie Foxx’s family has revealed the star is suffering from a health issue.

His daughter Corinne Foxx shared the news on Instagram on behalf of the family.

The message stated, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

The post continued, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

A TMZ source said the Oscar winner was hospitalized, and another added, "He's communicating now, and that's good news."

Foxx, 55, was recently seen shooting his new Netflix movie “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz.