Jamie Foxx Gives an Update on His Dating Status, Plus: His New Book

Getty

Jamie Foxx can add author to his résumé!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Jamie, who writes about his experience as a father of two daughters in his new book “Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me.”

Since he’s busy writing, acting, and making music, does he ever have personal time for friends, family, or dating? He said, “We do carve out the time… family time, things like this, so we make it work.”

Cheslie quipped that she heard “family time” but didn’t hear anything about dating. Jamie noted, “Hey man, I’m single… sangle.”

He smiled and added, “You know what runs in my mind all the time? James Brown — remember that interview? ‘James, how are ya? ‘Well, I’m single and ready to mingle.’… That’s in the back of my head.”

He continued, “But I will say this. It’s like, right now, I don’t know how to figure it out… I’m cool with where I am right now with the fam. We doing our thing.”

In his book, Foxx shares the parenting hacks he learned from his grandmother, who adopted him when he was 7 months old.

He elaborated, “Well, here’s the thing… It’s parenting and at the same time, it’s a little memoir. It’s a little bit of everything, and it sort of like goes with who I am and how I’m able to present it to two wonderful little girls that God gave me… And my grandmother… laid it down for me. I take those Texas upbringings and disciplines and stories and throw them on my daughters.”

Referencing Tyler Perry’s character Madea, Jamie noted, “My grandmother was the first Madea.”

Foxx explained, “When some dudes tried to jump on me… I was outside the house crying. She’s like, ‘What you doing?’ So, she says ‘Nah-nah, hold on.’… And she put on a muumuu… and as we’re walking down the street… the muumuu is swinging from right to left… It was a .38 in that muumuu. She knocked on the door with the .38 and I said, ‘Ah.’ I lost 20 pounds.”

Jamie gets candid in the book, sharing the time he attended a topless pool party with his daughter Corrine. He recalled, “I was doing this movie ‘Any Given Sunday.’ So, we go to Miami… I’m at the pool having a good time… and I look and say, ‘Oh, everybody is topless.’ I’m like ‘Oh my God, it’s breasts.’”