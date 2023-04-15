Jamie Foxx 'Steadily Improving': Source

Getty Images

Taken down by a "medical complication" in the midst of filming a movie with Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx is now said to be "steadily improving."

Though no information has been provided regarding what exactly made Foxx ill, People magazine reports a source confided Foxx's progress to the outlet.

His daughter Corinne broke the news Wednesday that Foxx had taken ill, writing, 'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Foxx was shooting "Back in Action," Diaz's first film since 2014's "Annie," at the time of his health challenge. People reports filming resumed this week with a Foxx stand-in, though another scene that would have required Foxx's participation was canceled due to "changes in production."

Glenn Close also stars in the Netflix film.