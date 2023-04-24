Viola Davis Sends Prayers to Jamie Foxx: ‘Amazing Human Being’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday night, Viola Davis was honored with the 48th Chaplin Award at Lincoln Center in NYC.

“Extra” spoke with Viola, who was joined by her husband Julius Tennon.

The two sent well-wishes to Jamie Foxx after his recent hospitalization for a medical complication.

While Viola hasn’t heard from Jamie, she’s “praying for him.”

Julius added, “We know him, so we’re wishing him well.”

Davis reflected on the honor and having her friends Meryl Streep and Jessica Chastain there for the occasion.

She noted, “You know when I first found out that I was going to get it, I actually didn’t think it was as big as this. Now that I see the enormity of it, there’s something about being celebrated, though, that makes you — especially because I’m an actor, my ego is fragile — it makes you step up.”

Davis continued, “At some point, you have to believe you have something in you. I think that is what tonight means. When people get onstage and say, ‘This was meaningful to me,’ instead of shutting down… I’m embracing it. I’m embracing the love, the joy, the impact of my career.”

Julius is “so proud” of Viola, saying, “I always have been. It’s about supporting one another. When someone is at the level of Viola, you have to be comfortable in your own skin, and I’m certainly comfortable in my skin.”

Of the biggest highlight of her career so far, Davis mentioned her work in theater. She said, “I grew up watching the Tonys. For me, that was what making it was. Going to the Tonys for the first time with Julius… that was it for me.”