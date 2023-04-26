Singer Meghan Trainor is an open book when it comes to sex!

During an episode of her “Workin’ On It” podcast, Trainor shared NSFW details about her sex life with husband Daryl Sabara.

She revealed, “My husband is a big boy. My p***y is broken, though. I have p***y anxiety."

In response, podcast guest Trisha Paytas asked, “Yours is little and his is big, is that what's happening?”

Meghan answered, “Yes! To the point where I'm like, 'Is it all in?' and he's like, 'Just the tip.’ And I'm like, 'I can't do anymore.' I don't know how to fix that."

“I wish I could make Daryl smaller,” Trainor admitted. “It's painful, dude.”

Trainor revealed that the pain is due to vaginismus, which is when the vaginal muscles contract or tense up when something is entering it.

She said, “I was told I have something called vaginismus. I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after sex. I was like, ‘Doc, are you telling me that I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?’"

Due to the pain, Meghan admitted that it made her hesitant to have sex with Daryl.

Trainor is currently pregnant with their second child.

She commented, “As he would penetrate, I would be like, 'Ow, ow, ow,’ like, to the point when I was making this baby, I had to ice myself after. And we're not crazy. I'm a starfish. I go, 'Get it done.' We're having fun, it's great. Get it done. And then I'm icing myself and I go, 'There's gotta be another way.'"

Meghan isn’t losing hope, though. She noted, “I’m gonna figure it out. I’m gonna be a star at sex.”