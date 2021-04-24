Meghan Trainor Shares 'Rocky Start' Video of Son Riley — Now Happy and Healthy

TikTok

Singer Meghan Trainor is proudly sharing a sentimental video set to her song with Forest Blakk, "If You Love Her," that documents the "rocky start" her son with husband Daryl Sabara had — and how he's doing now.

The 27-year-old mom posted the TikTok video on Instagram late Friday that reveals her 2-month-old son Riley required special attention in the hospital following his birth.

Showing that things seemed touch-and-go at the time, the video quickly reveals progress, including Riley — who was born via C-section on February 8 — being placed on Daddy's chest and cuddling with Mom.

In the end, Riley is, as Trainor writes, looking "perfect, happy and healthy," flashing huge smiles.

Though he had been due on Valentine's Day, Riley arrived a few days early. Trainor announced the birth a week later, posting, "We are SO IN LOVE," and thanking her husband for "the best Valentine's gift ever!"

Sabara, who starred in "Spy Kids" as a child actor, wrote, "Riley 7lbs 8oz 2/8/21 ps-@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I'm so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world."

On April 5, just prior to Riley celebrating his 2nd month, Trainor posted an adorable video showing how smiley her son could be. "You're beautiful!" she coos from off-camera as her son grins and squeals at the attention.