First Pics! Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Welcome Baby Boy

Getty

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara’s bundle of joy has arrived!

Over the weekend, Trainor announced that she welcomed a baby boy they named Riley. She wrote on Instagram, “This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”

Along with her announcement, Trainor shared several precious pics of Riley.

Daryl posted the same pics, adding, “@meghan_trainor you are my forever Valentine and I’m so beyond grateful for you bringing our son into the world.”

Earlier this month, Trainor revealed that she was “freaking out” since they are “so close” to welcoming their first child.

Two months ago, Meghan admitted that she was “scared of birth.” She explained to radio station B101.1, “not being able to have my mom in the room. Because they can barely let your husband in the room, then I'm like, 'But I need my Mama!' I just need my head rubs, how do I do this? But, I can do it."

In October, Meghan announced her pregnancy. At the time, she told “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst, “He started kicking yesterday so that was like the greatest day ever 'cause I was like, 'Where is he?' and he was kicking and it was beautiful.”

At the time, she wanted more than just one, gushing, “Yes, I want a village. I want a big, big, big, family and my husband's down, he's nodding his head.”'

They are more than ready! Meghan dished, “We already have names for two of them.”