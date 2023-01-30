Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Expecting Baby #2

Getty

Singer Meghan Trainor, 29, has another baby on the way!

On Monday, Trainor announced she is expecting her second child with husband Daryl Sabara.

Along with posting a pic of herself holding a sonogram, she wrote on Instagram, “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara 🥹🥰.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Trainor told People magazine that it was a “blessing” to be have a baby again. She said, “I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"

As for how she’s been hiding her growing baby bump, Trainor gave all the credit to hoodies. She noted, “I only wear hoodies. And everyone's like, 'You're not even showing, you're so small.' I'm like, 'Well, you can't see me!' For real."

Meghan’s second pregnancy has been very different from her first one. She explained, “It's like a real pregnancy. The first one was like make-believe. I had no symptoms with Riley to the point where I was like, 'We need to go to the doctor. There's nothing in me.' I got my symptoms late in my pregnancy with Riley. I got them a right away with this baby. I got red perioral dermatitis all over my face — so that's been fun with makeup — and popped early and was very nauseous. I was sick, my boobies were aching. This one was a ride. It was a rocky ride, but luckily it was during the holidays, so I could just chill and lay down. I pee every 20 minutes, and I'm fully out of breath just from talking. It's great."

This time around, Trainor also has pregnancy cravings. She said, “I didn't feel extra hungry with Riley. This time I'm like, 'I need a pickle.' Even if I'm having chocolate or sweets, it needs to be followed with a pickle. It's weird, but it's great. I'll eat a whole meal, and then I'll be like, 'I could keep going.'"

Meghan and Daryl are also the parents of son Riley, who is turning 2 in February.

Trainor made an appearance on “Today” on the same day, sharing his reaction to the news.

She commented, “We try to tell him, 'There's a baby in the belly,' but then he points to his belly now and is like, 'Baby.' And we're like, 'Oh, no, it's not in yours — it's in Mama's belly!'”

In 2021, Trainor opened up about Riley’s terrifying delivery. She told “Today” that his arrival didn’t go as planned when she welcomed him via C-section.

Trainor said Riley was breech, and when he was born, "It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry. He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?'"

The doctor told Meghan that Riley was having breathing issues. "It was terrifying," the 27-year old recalled.

"I got to see him for one second before they took him away," Meghan said. "That was probably the worst part."