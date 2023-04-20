Getty Images

Nearly a month after Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence arrest, new details are emerging about the incident.

Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry just filed court documents that attempt to show he did not strike the alleged victim and included photos.

According to the court papers obtained by "Extra," Majors’ driver was with him and the woman on the night of the incident. The papers state, “The driver will testify he never struck the alleged victim ‘in any way at any time, or even raised his voice.’”

The docs claim, “The driver saw her ‘hitting, scratching, and attacking’ Jonathan... and that Jonathan asked the driver to stop the car, so he could escape her attack... which he did.”

The court documents also attempt to discredit the alleged victim, who claimed that she suffered a broken finger.

Calling the injury a “complete lie,” his legal team provided security video of the alleged victim at Loosie’s nightclub at the Moxy Hotel just after the alleged altercation.

In the footage, the woman was able to use her right hand to go through her purse, hold a menu, hold a glass of champagne, and sign a receipt.

The papers state, “Clearly, [the alleged victim] is uninjured, unlike Mr. Majors, who at this same time was hiding in a hotel to protect himself (from her) and photographing his injuries. Unsurprisingly, having been attacked, assaulted, and injured by [the alleged victim] in this public and terrifying way, Mr. Majors wisely ended their relationship and sent her a break-up text.”

According to the papers, the alleged victim went to Majors’ residence at 3:23 a.m. after her night at the club.

The woman reportedly entered his apartment, called him 32 times, and sent text messages to the actor, who was not home.

Chaudhry argued that none of the texts accused Majors of physically injuring her. They also didn’t mention any pain that she may have suffered from the injury.

Majors claims he came home around 11 a.m. to find the alleged victim unconscious and half-naked on his walk-in closet floor.

The papers also claim that the woman threw up in Majors’ bed and told him that she had ingested “a few sleeping tablets.”

Majors then called 911.

In the papers, Majors’ legal team claimed that the police interviewing the woman were “clearly coaching her to say that Mr. Majors grabbed her by the throat,” based on body cam footage.

The court docs argue that the woman “continues to victimize Mr. Majors and has a clear agenda to destroy his reputation because she is angry that he ended their relationship and her life of luxury.”

The filing comes just after reports that more alleged victims have been cooperating with the DA in NYC. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has declined to comment.

In response to the reports, Chaudhry told “Extra” on Wednesday, “Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”

Majors is due in court on May 8.

Earlier this month, Chaudhry also provided alleged text messages between Majors and the alleged victim, in which she admitted fault.

In a statement, Chaudhry said, “Mr. Majors completely denies assaulting the woman. Around 11 a.m. on March 25, 2023, Jonathan Majors called 911 out of concern for the woman’s mental health. The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances.”

The statement went on, “On that same day, only 7 and 9 hours later, the woman sent text messages to Mr. Majors admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him. She also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition. These are those messages, redacting the woman’s name for her privacy.”

In one text message, the woman allegedly texted Majors, “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t get charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.”

It went on, “I’m so angry that they did. And I’m so sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.”

In another lengthy text message, the woman allegedly shared, “They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately.”

The message went on, “I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about. I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can on my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care.”