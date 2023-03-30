Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Shares New Text Messages from Alleged Victim to Prove His Innocence

Getty Images

Earlier this week, actor Jonathan Majors was charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment.

Now, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry has provided alleged text messages between Majors and the alleged victim, in which she admits fault.

In a statement, Chaudhry said, “Mr. Majors completely denies assaulting the woman. Around 11 a.m. on March 25, 2023, Jonathan Majors called 911 out of concern for the woman’s mental health. The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances. On that same day, only 7 and 9 hours later, the woman sent text messages to Mr. Majors admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him. She also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition. These are those messages, redacting the woman’s name for her privacy.”

In one text message, the woman allegedly texted Majors, “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t get charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.”

Apologizing to Majors, the woman wrote, “I’m so angry that they did. And I’m so sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this.”

She noted, “I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.”

In another lengthy text message, the woman shared, “They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately.”

“I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about. I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can on my end,” the woman went on. “I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care.”

In court docs obtained by People magazine, Majors was charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree.