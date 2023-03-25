Jonathan Majors Arrested for Assault, Denies He Did Anything Wrong

"Creed III" star Jonathan Majors has been arrested in NYC.

TMZ reports that Majors, 33, was arrested and booked early Saturday "on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment."

According to TMZ, police responded to a call in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan around 11 a.m. ET.

The alleged victim in the case, whose connection — if any — to Majors is unknown, reportedly told police she and Majors had gotten into some sort of dispute, leading to an attack.

Sources told TMZ the alleged victim had "visible injuries" that included a cut behind one ear, facial redness, and marks about her face.

She was taken to a hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Majors, who was arrested and released, did "nothing wrong," his rep told TMZ. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Police released the following statement to The Wrap: