Michael B. Jordan Talks Directing ‘Creed III,’ While Co-Stars React to Calvin Klein Ad (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan stepped onto the red carpet after stepping into the ring for "Creed III." “Extra’s” Melvin Robert was with the actor-director and his co-stars Jonathan Majors and Tessa Thompson at the big Hollywood premiere Monday.

Judging by the trailer — and his sexy new Calvin Klein ad — Michael is definitely ripped and ready for the "Rocky" spin-off sequel.

Michael opened up about cheat days and who he turned to for advice on the project, while his co-stars weighed in on his steamy new CK campaign!

Mert and Marcus/Calvin Klein

Mel said to Jordan, “You said this is a film about forgiveness. Forgiveness of yourself. Forgiveness of others. What's something that you've had to forgive yourself for along the way?”

Michael revealed, “Oh, cheat days. Cheats days. Sometimes that pasta. And those desserts calling my name. So I gotta give myself forgiveness.”

Melvin said, “You're on Hollywood Boulevard for a big premiere for your directorial debut. What other actor-directors did you reach out to give you advice?

He said, “Working with Denzel Washington was a lot of help… Bradley Cooper… Jon Favreau.”

What did they say?

Jordan revealed, “Honestly, ‘Don't overthink it. It is okay that you are in a scene and you are watching, you have to kind of pay attention to everything, it’s okay. Take that guilt, take that weight off of you.’ That kind of gave me a little more reassurance when to say ‘action,’ when to say ‘cut…’ It was a lot of advice that I was given.”

No advice needed for his Calvin Klein ad that just dropped! His fans — and his co-stars — are loving it!

Majors, who plays a childhood friend in the film, did the cover of Ebony. Melvin asked if he has his own Calvin Klein ad coming next.

Majors told him, “I think that's too much. I think Mike has completely destroyed it. You can see me where you can see me. You can see my brother where you can see my brother. We got it covered.”

Tessa Thompson, Jordan’s love interest in “Creed III,” said of his CK ad, “This is great work he's done. Some of it is God-given. Some of it is hard-earned. I'm sure he has a couple moments where he looks in the mirror where he's like, ‘Michael B. Fine.’”