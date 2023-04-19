Getty Images

Days ago, news broke that Jonathan Majors’ PR and management team dropped him after he was formally charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment following his domestic violence arrest last month.

Now, Variety is reporting that more alleged abuse victims have come forward and are cooperating with the district attorney’s office in New York.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office has declined to comment.

Majors is due in court on May 8.

In March, Majors was charged with three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and harassment in the second degree.

In court documents, the DA alleges that Majors “[struck a female] about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear,” and claims he grabbed her hand and neck, “causing bruising and substantial pain.”

At the time, Majors’ criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement to “Extra,” “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

She continued, “All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Chaudhry also provided alleged text messages between Majors and the alleged victim, in which she admitted fault.

In a statement, Chaudhry said, “Mr. Majors completely denies assaulting the woman. Around 11 a.m. on March 25, 2023, Jonathan Majors called 911 out of concern for the woman’s mental health. The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances.”

The statement went on, “On that same day, only 7 and 9 hours later, the woman sent text messages to Mr. Majors admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him. She also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition. These are those messages, redacting the woman’s name for her privacy.”

In one text message, the woman allegedly texted Majors, “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t get charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight.”

It went on, “I’m so angry that they did. And I’m so sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone.”

In another lengthy text message, the woman allegedly shared, “They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately.”

The message went on, “I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about. I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can on my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care.”