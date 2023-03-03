Getty Images

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay sits down with Jonathan Majors to talk about his “Creed III” role as Damian “Dame” Anderson, the adversary to Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis Creed.

Jonathan opened up about his tremendous respect for Michael and their brotherhood.

Of how their friendship and mutual respect built over time, Jonathan shared, “It's quite nerve-racking when you're trying to build something to hand it over to somebody who, for lack of better term, is in competition with you… That first conversation… I was tight, you know, I’m respecting my elders, he’s not older, but he’s been in the game longer than I’ve been… We were both a bit on guard… but he’s a man of his word. He’s not let me down, and I’ve not let him down… so that competition, that alpha nature, is being used to push each other to be better… That’s a gift.”

Majors also discussed his character Dame’s gladiator body and if this is the end of the story for the character.

He noted, “When you look at Dame's body, it's wild because it's not a body that's built from vanity. He's not trying to look good, he's trying to heal all the pain and the loneliness and the rage that's in him, you know what I mean?”

He emphasized, “It's a part of my job to craft a character and craft the body.”

As for future of his character, Majors said, “I don’t think it’s over, but if it is, he went out with a bang.”

Even if he’s no longer bringing Dame to life, he’ll “keep boxing.” He added, “I enjoyed it.”

Jonathan is having a big year. How does he manage to stay humble and grounded? He explained, “It’s just not me. I mean, there’s so many other entities that have control over all this stuff, you know?”

“I know my priority is the art and art is such a fragile thing and the artist is such a fragile thing,” Majors pointed out. “I'm a bit fragile in that way… One of the reasons I can feel things so quickly is because I'm quick to stimulus… I stay away from it as much as I can.”

He also stressed the importance of protecting one’s heart.