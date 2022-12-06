How Michael B. Jordan Kept His ‘Wakanda Forever’ Cameo Secret! (Exclusive)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

On Monday, Michael B. Jordan was honored at the Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

“Extra” spoke with Michael, who reflected on receiving the Mevlin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award and also spoke about his surprise appearance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”!

Of the honor, Jordan said, “Being called a trailblazer is something I hold with pride, so I just want to continue to do the work.”

As for how he kept quiet about his cameo in “Wakanda Forever,” Michael noted that he had to “deny, deny, deny,” adding, “I had to just keep it under wraps… When you’re dealing with Marvel and stuff like that, you know the routine.”

“Extra” also spoke with Jonathan Majors, who reacted to Michael saying he should be the next Sexiest Man Alive!

Michael and Jonathan recently worked together on “Creed 3.”

When asked if he would ever take on the title if given to him, Jonathan commented, “If it’s given to me from my brother, then absolutely.”

During the evening, Jonathan was honored with the Actor Award for Film for his role as Jesse Brown in his film “Devotion.”