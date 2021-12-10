Michael B. Jordan Crashes Our Denzel Washington Interview!

Getty Images

Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan are teaming up for a new romantic holiday film called “A Journal for Jordan” — but only one of the stars going to be in front of the camera.

At the film’s starry NYC premiere on Thursday, “Extra’s” Special Correspondent Carlos Greer caught up with Denzel on the red carpet, where he talked about directing the film.

The movie is based on a true story about a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal for his infant son back home. Denzel told Carlos he prefers directing to acting now. “I like seeing people do well… I get a lot of pleasure from seeing others do well.” Just as he was saying that, Michael popped in. Washington continued, “I get a lot of pleasure seeing this guy do well!”

Carlos commented, “He did incredible. What was it like directing Michael?”

Denzel explained, “You don’t have to,” while Michael reiterated the sage advice Denzel gave him, “Universal stems from the specific.”

Denzel exclaimed, “You hear what he just said?”

Michael, who is getting ready to direct “Creed 3,” said, “And now that I’m in a position to direct, I understand what he means now.”

Denzel said, “They want answers, 200 people want answers.”

Michael added, “And they will get them — one way or the other.”

“A Journal for Jordan” is out Christmas Day. Sadly, this will be the first holiday for Denzel without his mother Lennis, who passed away in June at 97.

Carlos said, “You made a promise to your mom that you would honor her and God by living the rest of your days to make them proud. And making films like this one is a part of that promise?”

Washington said, “She’s smiling. She's with my father, I hope, and she's smiling. My mother got 97 years, so she didn’t get cheated, nor did her children.”